Toosii Follows Up On His New Look With A Sonic Switch Up On "Even Then"

BY Zachary Horvath 44 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
toosii toosii
Toosii has always been known for his vocal chops and he's letting the shine on his surprising new track, "Even Then."

Toosii has always been able to bust out some captivating vocals when the moment calls for it. Even when he's melodically rapping, you the chops are still in there in some way. But this weekend, the Syracuse, New York multi-talent is letting his singing voice steal the show on his comeback track, "Even Then."

It's more of a pop track that features an emotional and somber piano melody while Toosii speaks on moving on from a past relationship. However, it's not a bitter breakup record. Even though he says he's doing better, he still wants to see his ex-find someone who can love her.

"I hope you find someone you actually could love / Somebody who cares / Someone who knows / The things you want, the things you need and gives you hope."

What we also admire about this song is how it even has a bit of a country twang to it. It sounds like Toosii had that intent because he recently performed it in Nashville prior to its DSP release. You can watch the captivating moment here.

What's kind of ironic about "Even Then" though is the fact that the "Favorite Song" musician also went through a physical makeover. It went kind of viral on social media as Toosii showed off a clean-shaven face with only a little mustache remaining.

It divided fans a bit, but he's clearly entering a new phase, and we are here for it because "Even Then" is a standout.

Read More: Air Jordan: 10 Iconic Moments From MJ’s Legendary Caree

Toosii "Even Then"

Quotable Lyrics:

They don't make 'em like you no more
But I been on the high road
I'm better on my own
No luggage, no baggage
I'll carry on if I had to
I just hope you find someone to have you how I had you

Read More: Young Thug’s Journey Since The YSL Trial: A Timeline

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 691
Comments 0