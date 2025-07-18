Toosii has always been known for his vocal chops and he's letting the shine on his surprising new track, "Even Then."

It's more of a pop track that features an emotional and somber piano melody while Toosii speaks on moving on from a past relationship. However, it's not a bitter breakup record. Even though he says he's doing better, he still wants to see his ex-find someone who can love her.

Toosii has always been able to bust out some captivating vocals when the moment calls for it. Even when he's melodically rapping, you the chops are still in there in some way. But this weekend, the Syracuse, New York multi-talent is letting his singing voice steal the show on his comeback track, "Even Then."

