Toosii has always been able to bust out some captivating vocals when the moment calls for it. Even when he's melodically rapping, you the chops are still in there in some way. But this weekend, the Syracuse, New York multi-talent is letting his singing voice steal the show on his comeback track, "Even Then."
It's more of a pop track that features an emotional and somber piano melody while Toosii speaks on moving on from a past relationship. However, it's not a bitter breakup record. Even though he says he's doing better, he still wants to see his ex-find someone who can love her.
"I hope you find someone you actually could love / Somebody who cares / Someone who knows / The things you want, the things you need and gives you hope."
What we also admire about this song is how it even has a bit of a country twang to it. It sounds like Toosii had that intent because he recently performed it in Nashville prior to its DSP release. You can watch the captivating moment here.
What's kind of ironic about "Even Then" though is the fact that the "Favorite Song" musician also went through a physical makeover. It went kind of viral on social media as Toosii showed off a clean-shaven face with only a little mustache remaining.
It divided fans a bit, but he's clearly entering a new phase, and we are here for it because "Even Then" is a standout.
Toosii "Even Then"
Quotable Lyrics:
They don't make 'em like you no more
But I been on the high road
I'm better on my own
No luggage, no baggage
I'll carry on if I had to
I just hope you find someone to have you how I had you