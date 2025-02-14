Toosii Gets Vulnerable And Motivational On New Song "168 Hours"

Toosii has been building a bit of buzz for himself over the last few years. The rapper/singer specializes in balladry, occupying a similar lane to Rod Wave. He doesn't sing nearly as much as Rod Wave does, but both artists want you to feel emotion when listening to their music. Toosii's latest single, "168 Hours," is another track that fits that criteria. The track has that same heartbroken, sad feel as others in this space, but the lyrical content is a lot more hopeful than the beat would suggest.

Toosii raps about friendships he's built and people he knows. He uses a scheme where he asks what a thing would be without another thing. "What's a baboon to King Kong?" is one he uses early in the song, while "what's me without the bros?" is a line from later in the track. It's meant to show how everyone needs something (or someone) to keep going, and it does ultimately work. The hook directly addresses a woman, which is something Toosii does a lot of in his music. "So I say seven days a week, hundred sixty-eight hours, I think about you all day, I wanna give you your flowers," he says. "168 Hours" is an effective track for what it attempts to be, which is a little something to commemorate Valentine's Day. Give it a listen below.

Toosii - "168 Hours"

Quotable Lyrics: