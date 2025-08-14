Toosii Puts Music On Hold To Pursue College Football

BY Caroline Fisher 637 Views
Toosii College Football Hip Hop News
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 10: Toosii performs at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on July 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Toosii's decision to pivot from music back to college football has earned mixed reactions from his supporters.

Toosii may have found success in music, but recently, he decided to make a major career pivot. Currently, his social media profiles are full of clips of him working out and doing football drills. According to him, this is all part of his plan to return to the sport.

“I’m gon be the first artist to go back and go D1 for football. I’m pushing myself everyday. #Myfirstlove,” he announced earlier this year, per AllHipHop. Reportedly, he's been training NC State’s football facilities for months. Toosii played football in high school, and his commitment to giving it another shot has earned the praise of NFL safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Delaware State University coach DeSean Jackson, and more.

For now, it remains unclear if he plans to give up music for good in favor of football, or simply put it on pause for the time being. It's also uncertain if a school will give him a chance to show off his skills.

Toosii Football

While Toosii has received some criticism for his decision, most commenters are commending him for his hard work. "Respect. Keep working," one Instagram commenter says. "Consistency is key! Definitely see the growth in rare form brudda keep going 📈💪🏾," another writes.

Toosii is no stranger to shutting out the hate either. Earlier this year, he opened up about some of the wild rumors he's fallen victim to in the past on Ari Fletcher's cooking show, Dinner With The Don. He said one of the most outlandish rumors he's heard about himself was that he was in a relationship with celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae.

“It’s a messed up spot to be in," he explained at the time. "Cause as a man.. you can’t really speak on it. But, then you can’t not speak on it, cause then its like, ‘okay what the f*** going on.’ So, I use to catch myself going back and forth with people 24/7."

