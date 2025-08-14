Toosii Puts Music On Hold To Pursue College Football

Toosii may have found success in music, but recently, he decided to make a major career pivot. Currently, his social media profiles are full of clips of him working out and doing football drills. According to him, this is all part of his plan to return to the sport.

“I’m gon be the first artist to go back and go D1 for football. I’m pushing myself everyday. #Myfirstlove,” he announced earlier this year, per AllHipHop. Reportedly, he's been training NC State’s football facilities for months. Toosii played football in high school, and his commitment to giving it another shot has earned the praise of NFL safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Delaware State University coach DeSean Jackson, and more.

For now, it remains unclear if he plans to give up music for good in favor of football, or simply put it on pause for the time being. It's also uncertain if a school will give him a chance to show off his skills.

While Toosii has received some criticism for his decision, most commenters are commending him for his hard work. "Respect. Keep working," one Instagram commenter says. "Consistency is key! Definitely see the growth in rare form brudda keep going 📈💪🏾," another writes.

Toosii is no stranger to shutting out the hate either. Earlier this year, he opened up about some of the wild rumors he's fallen victim to in the past on Ari Fletcher's cooking show, Dinner With The Don. He said one of the most outlandish rumors he's heard about himself was that he was in a relationship with celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae.