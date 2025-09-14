Toosii Is Taking His Football Talents To Sacramento State

Rapper Toosii is adding a new chapter to his story, this time on the football field.

On Sunday afternoon, September 14, the North Carolina native announced he had received and accepted an offer to play NCAA football at Sacramento State University. Known for his melodic delivery and emotionally charged lyrics, Toosii surprised fans by revealing he may soon be trading microphones for shoulder pads.

“Man the lord is powerful,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with a prayer hands emoji. “Blessed to receive an offer from Sacramento State. Thank you and big shout to Head Coach Brennan Marion and Coach C.J. Pollard. This don’t even feel real man. I’m speechless right now. I don’t even know what to say.”

The post immediately spread across social media, drawing both excitement and curiosity. Toosii, born Nau’Jour Grainger, has long been celebrated for hits like “Love Cycle” and “Favorite Song,” but his athletic roots stretch back before rap. He played high school football in Raleigh and once weighed pursuing sports before fully committing to music. The Sacramento State opportunity marks a return to a dream he had once put aside.

Toosii Going to Sacramento State

The timing also aligns with a shifting NCAA landscape. With name, image, and likeness (NIL) policies giving athletes more freedom to profit from their brand, Toosii’s presence could bring unprecedented crossover appeal. His established career in music, combined with his athletic potential, makes him a unique figure at the intersection of hip-hop and college football.

Reactions from fans ranged from admiration to disbelief. Many applauded his humility and faith-centered message, while others wondered how he could balance Division I football with touring and recording. Sacramento State, however, has been building momentum on the field, and the addition of a high-profile figure like Toosii only amplifies their visibility.

The rapper’s gratitude toward coaches Marion and Pollard suggests he views the offer as more than a publicity stunt. For him, this is another arena where he can test himself, expand his reach, and prove he’s not confined to one lane.