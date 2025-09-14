News
Sacramento State
Football
Toosii Is Taking His Football Talents To Sacramento State
Toosii is best known for his hit songs “Favorite Song,” “Another Love Song,” and “I Do.” He toured with Rod Wave.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 14, 2025
1171 Views