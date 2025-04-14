Taina Williams Jokingly Accuses Ari Fletcher Of Stealing Her Son

Taina Williams and Ari Fletcher both traveled to the Bahamas to celebrate Fletcher and G Herbo's son, Yosohn, turning seven years old over the weekend. While relaxing on a yacht in the Caribbean, Williams snapped a picture of her son, Essex, laying down with Fletcher. "She stole my baby," Williams wrote in the post.
Users on social media have had plenty to say about the co-parenting trip. When Live Bitez posted the clips, one user commented: "Children know where love is. The fact that he's this comfortable shows that Ari showed him she cares." Another fan wrote: "Thought that was Yoshon until I read the caption. I love this for them. The kids are loved no matter what."
Taina Williams & Ari Fletcher Beef
Taina Williams and Ari Fletcher haven't always been on such good terms. Back in 2022, Fletcher posted recordings of Yosohn seemingly accusing Williams of being abusive. Williams shot down the idea at the time, sharing a series of pictures of the two of them appearing to be on good terms. Fletcher and Williams eventually patched things up and linked for an episode of Ari's cooking series, Dinner With The Don, earlier this year. On the show, they reflected on the beef and shared their sides of the story. “I did not touch her son. I don’t even know how that story came about, but that was crazy actually," Williams said.
Taina Williams further theorized that Yosohn made the story up because he missed his father. “Every time he would cry and he would be so sad when his dad would leave out, because he wanted to go. Cause his dad opened the doors for him to be grown with him. Taking him out everywhere, taking him to the studio,” she said. They also joked and bonded over how much attention the drama got on the internet.
