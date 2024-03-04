G Herbo Hilariously Tries To Avoid Taina Williams’ Ruthless Punishment For Missing Curfew

G Herbo is trying to get ahead of a fight with his girlfriend Taina Williams with the help of social media. Moreover, he recently took to his Instagram Story with a request for fans concerning his late arrival back home after being out on the road. "I NEED EVERYBODY TO GO COMMENT ON @latainax3 PAGE & TELL HER DONT PUT ME ON PUNISHMENT CUZ I DONE BROKE CURFEW [six crying emojis]," the Chicago rapper posted. In fact, he even landed in The Shade Room's coverage of this on IG to blast people speaking on him negatively. I forgot working was embarrassing thats why yall in the comments cuz yall man glued to the couch [crying emoji]," the 28-year-old posited.

Elsewhere, he's also accountable when it comes to his recent legal troubles and his three-year probation sentence for wire fraud conspiracy and making false statements to a federal official. "You know God, man, for real," G Herbo shared on Drink Champs. "I've got to give all praise to God for sure. But you know just staying alone, staying the course, and a lot of money for sure.

Read More: G Herbo Defends Funny Marco Trolling: “We Already Had A Relationship”

G Herbo Doesn't Want More Smoke With His Girl

"You feel what I'm saying? A lot of money to stay free," G Herbo continued. "At the end of the day, I was taking accountability for a minor role in some s**t. Just me being a kid and being naive. I barely even know how to use my cell phone, like, I ain't never committed fraud against nobody. I was accepting full accountability for whatever my role was in the whole situation." Not only that, but he's also always down to give artists advice on matters like these, as well as on general inspiration, movement, and craft as creatives.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Welcome to Fazoland's relationship history, his ex Ari Fletcher recently blasted folks suggesting that he "made her." "They also say this about their exes, but why aren't their other exes just as successful?" she clapped back during an interview last year. "If I had stayed... dead-a**, I would not be the person I am today." Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on G Herbo and Taina Williams, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: G Herbo Has A Fan-Favorite With “Get In Wit Me (Freestyle)”