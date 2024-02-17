G Herbo Has A Fan-Favorite With "Get In Wit Me (Freestyle)"

G Herbo is currently dealing with the repercussions of wire fraud conspiracy and another count of making false statements to a federal official. The gritty Chicago rapper is in the midst of serving three years of probation. While it is not an ideal situation, he is "taking accountability" for his actions. "But you know just staying alone, staying the course, and a lot of money for sure. You feel what I'm saying? A lot of money to stay free. At the end of the day, I was taking accountability for a minor role in some s***," he told Drink Champs.

To help get through this, Herbo is dropping some new music. Part of that output is the new freestyle below called "Get In Wit Me." He also dropped a Valentine's Day-themed single "My Baby." Both of them are available on YouTube only.

Listen To "Get In Wit Me (Freestyle)" By G Herbo

"Get In Wit Me" continues to pick up a lot of traction amongst G Herbo's fan base. It is already up to over 957,000 views, good enough for number eight on trending for music page. This is an interpolation of sorts of Bossman DLow's song of the same name. That track is also blowing up on the same platform with over 750,000 plays and number two on trending. While this is a great look for G Herbo, he is not going to be stopping there in 2024. He revealed to TMZ that a mixtape called Best Rapper Alive is in the works.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Get In Wit Me (Freestyle)," by G Herbo? Do you think this will land on his upcoming mixtape Best Rapper Alive? Is this the better song over "My Baby," why or why not? Who do you want to see on the tape and when do you think it will drop? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding G Herbo. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ridin' the coupe like Batman, but I feel like Joker (Skrrt, skrrt)

Roll through 78th, saw my face 'cause I was always in the trenches (You know that)

F*** some shoes, you buy a Glock 40 with a switch for twelve-fifty

Whenever I need ain't assistance, all I gotta do is call up sixty

2010, you want a body? All you gotta do is get in with me

