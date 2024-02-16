Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Two Juveniles Charged

Police in Kansas City have charged two juveniles with gun-related charges and resisting arrest in relation to the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade earlier this week. As both individuals are minors, the proceedings will be closed to the public. The two individuals comprised a trio of individuals who were initially detained after the shooting on Valentine's Day.

More information is also emerging about the fallout of the incident. One person died and 22 were injured, including 11 children. The local fire chief said that eight people were critically injured and seven were in serious condition. However, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was in attendance, said there were no plans to cancel the upcoming St. Patrick's Parade. "We have parades all the time. I don't think they'll end. Certainly, we recognized the public safety challenges and issues that relate to them," Lucas said.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has reportedly donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe set up to support the family of late Kansas City radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lopez-Galvan was killed when a trio of individuals opened fire at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade earlier this week. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” a note on the donation read. Before taking the stage for an Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Swift's team confirmed to Billboard that it was a legitimate donation from the swinger.

Lopez-Galvan, who hosted a food program on a local radio station, was the lone fatality in the shooting. 22 others were injured. "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," wrote Lopez-Galvan's employer wrote in a statement.

