Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Police Highlight "Dispute" That May Have Lead To Gunfire

Police in Kansas City have pointed to a "multi-party dispute" as the potential cause of the mass shooting that broke out at the Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade yesterday. Three individuals, including two minors, are currently in custody and are being questioned about the shooting. Furthermore, firearms were recovered from the scene. "We are working to determine the involvement of others. And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation," Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

More information is also emerging about the fallout of the incident. One person died and 22 were injured, including 11 children. The local fire chief said that eight people were critically injured and seven were in serious condition. However, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was in attendance, said there were no plans to cancel the upcoming St. Patrick's Parade. "We have parades all the time. I don't think they'll end. Certainly, we recognized the public safety challenges and issues that relate to them," Lucas said.

Chiefs Parade Fatality Named As Local Radio Host

Meanwhile, Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been named as the lone fatality of the mass shooting. Lopez-Galvan was killed after three individuals opened fire on crowds congregated outside Kansas City's Union Station. 21 others were injured, including 11 children. "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," wrote Lopez-Galvan's employer wrote in a statement.

Fans were able to apprehend at least one of the suspects as they tried to flee the scene on foot. Social media users were quick to applaud the bravery of the fans. However, others derided police officers seen refusing to assist in videos posted to social media. The details of the shooting remain a developing story.

