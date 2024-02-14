Gunfire Ends Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, One Dead

The Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade came to an abrupt end earlier today when gunfire caused police to evacuate the crowds around Kansas City's Union Station. Two armed individuals were detained for further questioning after shots rang out from a nearby garage. The incident occurred just minutes after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce addressed the sea of fans outside the station. Per initial police reports, several people had been injured. We have since learned that one person has been killed and nine injured in the incident.

On-scene news has begun to trickle in over the last few hours. "We have been escorted away from Union Station after being told to get under the stage we were hosting the parade," wrote NFL Network's James Palmer on X. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing," wrote Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill. However, this remains a developing story.

Travis Kelce Says He "Crossed A Line" Yelling At Andy Reid

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has called the now-viral moment of him yelling at Andy Reid "unacceptable". "I did [cross a line]. I can't get that fired up to that point where I'm bumping Coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff. He's checked me a few times and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me, and I got him. You know, it just came in a moment where we weren't playing very well. I wasn't playing well, and we had to get some sh-t going. Sometimes, emotions get away from me and that's been the battle of my career," Kelce told his brother.

Kelce was caught bumping into the Chiefs head coach and visibly screaming at him during Sunday's Super Bowl. At the time, the Chiefs were trailing the 49ers and struggling to find a way through the San Francisco defense. However, Kelce noted that Reid's immediate reaction surprised him. "Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn't even have harsh words for me. I was ready to get a f-cking a---chewing and for him to just tell me to 'f-cking be better'. And he just let [me] know, 'Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man, you don't want things to come off' … and it just made me … fired up to get a f-cking victory for him, man. Cause that's how much I love that dude, man," Kelce reflected.

