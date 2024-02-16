Taylor Swift Donates $100K To Family Of Kansas City Radio Host Killed In Chiefs Parade Shooting

Taylor Swift has reportedly donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe set up to support the family of late Kansas City radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lopez-Galvan was killed when a trio of individuals opened fire at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade earlier this week. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” a note on the donation read. Before taking the stage for an Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Swift's team confirmed to Billboard that it was a legitimate donation from the swinger.

Lopez-Galvan, who hosted a food program on a local radio station, was the lone fatality in the shooting. 22 others were injured. "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," wrote Lopez-Galvan's employer wrote in a statement.

Read More: Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce Super Bowl Serenade "Most Romantic Thing That's Ever Happened" To Her

Police Highlight "Dispute" That May Have Lead To Chiefs Parade Gunfire

Meanwhile, Police in Kansas City have pointed to a "multi-party dispute" as the potential cause of the mass shooting that broke out at the Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade yesterday. Three individuals, including two minors, are currently in custody and are being questioned about the shooting. Furthermore, firearms were recovered from the scene. "We are working to determine the involvement of others. And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation," Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

More information is also emerging about the fallout of the incident. One person died and 22 were injured, including 11 children. The local fire chief said that eight people were critically injured and seven were in serious condition. However, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was in attendance, said there were no plans to cancel the upcoming St. Patrick's Parade. "We have parades all the time. I don't think they'll end. Certainly, we recognized the public safety challenges and issues that relate to them," Lucas said.

Read More: Jackson Mahomes Credited With Helping Child During Chiefs Parade Shooting

[via]