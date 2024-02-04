G Herbo Reveals New Mixtape "Best Rapper Alive" On The Way

G Herbo has revealed to TMZ that he has a new mixtape on the way. “I got new music comin’, man. New mixtape. It’s called Best Rapper Alive. I gave it to y’all first, TMZ," Herbo told the outlet. Herbo didn't reveal much else about the project and its release date also remains a mystery.

However, the project appears to be a bounce back for the rapper after the legal mess he found himself in to start the year. Herbo was sentenced to three years probation on identity theft and fraud charges. This was seen as a massive win for Herbo's team, especially as prosecutors had wanted him to spend at least a year behind bars. Are you excited about new music from Herbo? Let us know in the comments.

Ari Fletcher Rejects Notion That G Herbo "Made Her"

However, one person who may take issue with Herbo calling himself the best rapper alive is his ex, Ari Fletcher. Last year, Fletcher disputed the idea that her ex, G Herbo, "made her". In a recent lengthy interview, Fletcher argued that her success was self-made and it didn't matter who her ex was. The host agreed, arguing "They also say this about their exes, but why aren't their other exes just as successful?" Furthermore, Fletcher argued that Herbo held her back. "If I had stayed...dead a---, I would not be the person I am today," Fletcher said.

However, reactions were split online. "What does she do if he didn't make her? She had a baby by a Chicago rapper," one person argued. "Honestly the reason she gets this statement so much displays in this interview her arrogance she confuses with confidence. I left viewing this still asking what does she do again?" another concurred. Despite this, not everyone was against Fletcher. "And honestly Ari helped Herb become more successful. The way she use to promote his music NONSTOP and hype him is why I use to listen to his music. Check his album sales when he was with her vs after. IJS," one supporter noted.

