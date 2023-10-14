Ari Fletcher Posts Adorable Yosohn Content, She Denies Being Mean To G Herbo

Ari Fletcher recently took to Instagram to share some wholesome pics and clips with her five-year-old son Yosohn that are absolutely to die for. Whether it's some bedside selfies with wacky facial expressions or a clip of him getting on her nerves, it's all been very adorable to see. Of course, the social media star is living quite lavishly these days, so we're happy that she got to take the little one along for the ride most of the time. Her time with her new boo Moneybagg Yo has been great for them, and even her past romantic relationships are still solid.

Furthermore, the most notable of these is G Herbo, whom the 28-year-old co-parents Yosohn with. However, she had to go on Instagram Live to address some fans that think she shaded the rapper quite harshly as of late. Apparently, this stems from something that Ari Fletcher did or said on her BET show The Impact: Atlanta that might've thrown him under the bus. She maintained, though, that they simply had a disagreement and worked it out, and that it's a question of accountability rather than shade.

Yosohn Shines In New IG Pics & TikTok Clip

"How am I mean to him?" Ari Fletcher's message began. "Because I'm holding him accountable? I feel like if I don't hold him accountable, then who else will? My son can't do it, you know what I'm saying? It's just holding him accountable. It's not a bad thing. You know what I'm saying? It's not like we were arguing. We just had a small disagreement, and then we talked about it. You know, just fixed it like adults. I expressed how I felt, he expressed how he felt, we understood where each other was coming from. And then boom, that's how you co-parent. That's a healthy co-parenting relationship. There's nothing wrong with that conversation that we had at all. I don't feel like it was hostile or, like, 'B***h!' Them days are over.

Ari Fletcher Addresses G Herbo Relationship

"It was like a 'heated conversation' but it wasn't like... I'm just stern," she continued. "I'm gonna express how I feel regardless of who I'm talking to, so... you know? 'That's how it works,' see, exactly! If you know me, you know that's not me cursing you out. If I curse somebody out... nah, that's very shallow. That was me talking, like, firm, and just expressing myself. I don't feel like I was being aggressive at all. 'What Herb said about the interview?' He didn't say nothing about the interview, y'all keep saying that. It was nothing." For more news on Ari Fletcher, G Herbo, and Yosohn, log back into HNHH.

