Bruno Mars Announces New Album "The Romantic" With A Lead Single Just Days Away

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accepts the Best Duo/Group of the Year award onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Bruno Mars' upcoming project, "The Romantic," will mark his first solo studio album since dropping "24K Magic" in 2016.

Bruno Mars is finally returning with new solo music in the form of an album titled The Romantic. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the "Grenade" singer announced that the project will be dropping next month and that he’s got new music in store for this Friday, January 9.

The project will mark his fourth studio album overall and first solo effort since dropping 24K Magic in 2016. That album was a massive success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 231,000 equivalent album units. It featured hits such as the title track, "That's What I Like," "Versace on the Floor," and "Finesse." He ended up taking home seven Grammy Awards that year, including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

In the time since, Mars teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic. Together, they released An Evening with Silk Sonic in 2021. That project also debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 104,000 equivalent album units.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

When Is Bruno Mars Dropping "The Romantic"?

As for the official release date for The Romantic, Bruno Mars says he'll be dropping the project on February 27. Further details on the tracklist, as well as whether there will be any guest appearances, are unavailable. Mars has, however, begun taking vinyl pre-orders on his website. There's also a white t-shirt for sale featuring the cover artwork.

Fans on social media appear to be loving the news. "Friday can’t come soon enough!" one user responded to Mars' announcement on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "He's about to take back his top spot from The Weekend, Rihanna, Bey, and in fact all existing pop stars combined! Bruno what a star you are!"

Mars has yet to provide fans with any further details about what they can expect from the lead single when it arrives on Friday.

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Predator Mixtapes Predator - Album by Money Man
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Numbers Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open" Is Eligible For Double Platinum Status: Report
money man catch me if you can Songs Money Man Quickly Follows Up "Red Eye" With New Project "Catch Me If You Can"
Comments 0