Bruno Mars is finally returning with new solo music in the form of an album titled The Romantic. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the "Grenade" singer announced that the project will be dropping next month and that he’s got new music in store for this Friday, January 9.

The project will mark his fourth studio album overall and first solo effort since dropping 24K Magic in 2016. That album was a massive success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 231,000 equivalent album units. It featured hits such as the title track, "That's What I Like," "Versace on the Floor," and "Finesse." He ended up taking home seven Grammy Awards that year, including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

In the time since, Mars teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic. Together, they released An Evening with Silk Sonic in 2021. That project also debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 104,000 equivalent album units.

When Is Bruno Mars Dropping "The Romantic"?

As for the official release date for The Romantic, Bruno Mars says he'll be dropping the project on February 27. Further details on the tracklist, as well as whether there will be any guest appearances, are unavailable. Mars has, however, begun taking vinyl pre-orders on his website. There's also a white t-shirt for sale featuring the cover artwork.

Fans on social media appear to be loving the news. "Friday can’t come soon enough!" one user responded to Mars' announcement on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "He's about to take back his top spot from The Weekend, Rihanna, Bey, and in fact all existing pop stars combined! Bruno what a star you are!"