Predator - Album by Money Man

BY Alexander Cole 14 Views
Money Man is consistent with his releases, and is always coming through with some exciting projects, "Predator" included.

Money Man is an artist who has been at it for a while, and there is no denying that his output over the years has been incredibly consistent. He puts a lot of love and care into his art, which is something you have to appreciate as a fan. On Friday, Money Man decided to bless fans on New Music Friday, with a brand-new project. Predator is a 14-track project, and for the most part, Money Man handles it by himself. However, there are two tracks here where we get a feature from BC Marse.

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Predator
  1. Don't Hoop
  2. Playback
  3. Apex
  4. Let's Talk About It
  5. U know that
  6. Uninformed
  7. Be Serious ft. BC Marse
  8. Organik
  9. Worth It ft. BC Marse
  10. Hermes Rain Coat
  11. Salad To Go
  12. Ring
  13. No Worries
  14. MOS
