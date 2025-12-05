Predator - Album by Money Man

Money Man is an artist who has been at it for a while, and there is no denying that his output over the years has been incredibly consistent. He puts a lot of love and care into his art, which is something you have to appreciate as a fan. On Friday, Money Man decided to bless fans on New Music Friday, with a brand-new project. Predator is a 14-track project, and for the most part, Money Man handles it by himself. However, there are two tracks here where we get a feature from BC Marse.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Predator
- Don't Hoop
- Playback
- Apex
- Let's Talk About It
- U know that
- Uninformed
- Be Serious ft. BC Marse
- Organik
- Worth It ft. BC Marse
- Hermes Rain Coat
- Salad To Go
- Ring
- No Worries
- MOS