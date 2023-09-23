Money Man Quickly Follows Up “Red Eye” With New Project “Catch Me If You Can”

New York-bred and Georgia-raised rapper, Money Man, is one of the hardest-working artists in the game. Some people might frown upon musicians who put out too much material. However, there is a crowd that will always be in demand for a continuous output of music. Money Man has the latter of those fans and that is why he is already back with another full-length project.

His last effort was put out on March 17 and that was titled, Red Eye. It was a 15-song, 34-minute-long offering with three features. Babyface Ray, Peezy, and Juney Knotzz were placed on the sparing list of guests. However, this is nothing new for Money Man. For the most part, the melodic trap rapper likes to allow his voice and presence to shine on his albums. That is the case here with his second LP of the year.

Listen To Catch Me If You Can From Money Man

Catch Me If You Can only sees BC Marse land on this tracklist. Interestingly, there were no lead singles to this release either. We got some other singles before this, however. "Fear No Man," and "Gangsta Lean," look to be tracks appearing on a different release. Purple Heart looks to be coming out later, as he announced this in a live rendition of "Fear No Man" in July on his YouTube page. But, let us know how your rocking with this effort for now.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new project, Catch Me If You Can, from Money Man? Which songs are you enjoying from this project? What release do you like more, Red Eye or Catch Me If You Can? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always be sure to keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Catch Me If You Can Tracklist:

Access Granted Beautiful Ochoa Mochi Lil Nigeria My Move Calculated Life I Live (feat. BC Marse) Anonymous Active Swiper Imagine Ren and Stimpy You Hell Life Hack

