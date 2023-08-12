Money Man Gets Gritty On “Fear No Man”

One of the most prolific rappers alive, Money Man is back again with a new single. This one is the lead single to his next album and it is called “Fear No Man.” This comes fresh off the heels of his 2023 project Red Eye which was released on March 17, 2023. For those who might not be familiar with the rapper, here are some key points to know.

Even though Money Man has a lengthy catalog already, he is still fairly new to the rap game. The Georgia rapper, born and raised, whose legal name is Tyson Jay Bolding, started his career off by creating when his own independent record label, Black Circle Family. It was named after his 2016 debut album, Black Circle. Jumping ahead, Money Man inked a deal with Cash Money Records, but with his success, he wanted to depart. He had to cough up $250,000 to leave and he went back to Black Circle.

Read More: Kodak Black Enjoys Italy Vacation While His Lawyer Goes To Court Hearing

Money Man Performed This Live

His production has not slowed one bit, as he announced his new album in the live performance version of “Fear No Man” back on July 13. It will be called Purple Heart and with an album titled that way we might be getting more moody cuts like “Fear No Man.” He spits a lot about the tough life on the streets and how he has grown from his past. The beat from Yung Lan, James Maddocks, and Jester is moody trap ballad and it works to perfection.

What are your thoughts on Money Man’s new song “Fear No Man?” Is this one of your favorite songs by him, or is it rank number one on your list? What did you think of his last album Red Eye? We want to hear all of your thoughts and opinions, so be sure to put them in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and news from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Steppin’ we leave a footprint

Burnin’ money like incense

Used to struggle to pay rent

Up all night we on Adderall

F**k the ops, we gon’ dead ’em all

Read More: Drake Shoots Down “For All The Dogs” Rumor On Instagram