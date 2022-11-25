Money Man continues to prove that both rapping and making money are effortless activities for him. Though he’s no stranger to flooding the streets with new music, he hasn’t necessarily bombarded fans on a weekly basis. Instead, he’s kept the people waiting for more.

However, as he inch the end of the year, he’s clearing in a giving mood. This week, he came through with his latest offering, Blackout: The Sequel. Serving as a follow-up to last month’s Blackout, he doubles the tracklist with an additional 10 songs. As usual, he’s bringing his luxe lifestyle and motivational bars over gritty production for anthemic tunes to get money to. It’s another excellent series of records from Money Man, who continues to show that he’s one of the consistent rappers out right now.

He holds down the project largely on his own. However, he does bring through some of his frequent collaborators. Juney Knotzz appears on “Intense” while BC JROC lends his talents to “Coming In.”

With the release of Blackout and Blackout: The Sequel, Money Man revealed that he isn’t one just yet. He plans on turning Blackout into a trilogy with the third and final installment set to arrive in the future. The “24” rapper hasn’t

Earlier this year, Money Man came through with his project, Big Money. It certainly marked one of his bigger releases, especially considering the tracklist. Money Man connected with a slew of some of hip-hop’s finest, from artists like Nardo Wick and Peezy to G Herbo and Benny The Butcher.

Check out Money Man’s new album below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.