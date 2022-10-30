Money Man has never been one to leave his listeners without music for long, and this month he’s following two singles – “Get Right” and “No Tourist” – with a 10-track album called Blackout, which arrived on Friday (October 28).

The project includes just one feature, coming from Juney Knotzz on the second song, “Fareal.” Prior to the record’s arrival, MM dropped off the opening track, “Similar” as a single.

“GO STREAM MY NEW ALBUM NOW!!!!!” the Georgia-born rapper wrote on Instagram while promoting his work. “RUN THEM MF STREAMS UP!”

Many fans dropped by the comment section to let Money Man know that his music inspires them to go hard while working out, writing, “Oh tomorrow’s gym sesh about to [be] f*cking lit.”

“Hardest shit out,” and “Real n*gga so the music hit different,” others added underneath the rapper’s post to hype him up.

Earlier this year, Money Man also made waves alongside Key Glock, BLEU, and Babyface Ray when they teamed up for “No Limit” from the Madden NFL 23 soundtrack.

Check out Blackout on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what three songs are your top favourites in the comment section.

Blackout Tracklist: