Money Man is keeping his foot on the gas. The Atlanta rapper’s remained one of the most prolific independent rappers throughout the year, bringing consistent quality with each release.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest record, “No Tourist.” The auto-tune heavy record finds Money Man coming through organ-heavy Southern production. Though the money talk is present, he weaves in more braggadocious bars, even as he speaks on relationship troubles.

Earlier this year, Money Man blessed fans with his latest project Big Money featuring Benny The Butcher, Nardo Wick, G Herbo and more. He also connected with Key Glock, Bleu and Babyface Ray shortly after for “No Limit.”

Check out Money Man’s latest song, “No Tourist” below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

He say he gon’ touch me, n***a, on God, I swear he won’t

But when you touch me that shit make my blood rush, I get chills

I thought I had a bond with you, I thought this shit was special

All them losses I had took, they always detrimental



