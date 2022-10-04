Atlanta rapper Money Man dished out another new track on Monday night. The EMPIRE-affiliated artist delivered yet another anthem for the hustlers. The Atlanta rapper details the struggles he faced early on (“Me & my bro used to share clothes”) to bossing up from those circumstances and living in extravagance (“Flooded piece, 100 karats/ heavy neck, I got a sore). Money Man’s signature auto-tuned melodies take center stage on his latest track, making for an incredibly infectious banger.

Money Man’s latest song arrives on the heels of “Double Back,” which he released in September. Prior to that, he linked up with Key Glock, Babyface Ray, and Bleu for “No Limit.”

Earlier this year, Money Man released his latest project, Big Money, his follow-up to 2021’s Blockchain. Perhaps, we could expect a second project from him in 2022.

Quotable Lyrics

Love the way she talk, shorty got a accent

Yeah, bustin’ down these bands, only do a fraction

Got backends, got backends, got backends