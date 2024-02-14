Money Man Drops A Series Of Bass-Heavy Trap Heaters On "Purple Heart"

Money Man loves to provide his fans with new music whenever he can. Which is why the veteran Georgia trap rapper has put out over 20 projects in his career. For that reason, it is no surprise that Money Man is back already to deliver Purple Heart. We got the chance to speak with the 37-year-old back on the release date of his 2023 project CROPTOBER. Money Man revealed the reason why he likes to release new material at a faster rate than most rappers. "The music game is so slow. Behind the scenes is so slow with them, handling producers and getting the paperwork together and clearances..."

He continues, "I don't have time for that. That's why my fan base loves me because I'm always keeping them with new music." Well, he is back to do just that in the early stages of 2024. Purple Heart was actually teased in the latter half of 2023.

Listen To Purple Heart By Money Man

We covered a single Money Man called "Fear No Man." In the live performance music video he made, that is when he announced the LP. On Purple Heart you will find a tight tracklist of just 13 songs and one feature. Moneybagg Yo is that lone ranger on the fifth track "Turnt." That song title is definitely what this album is set out to do. Be sure to stream the project above.

Purple Heart Tracklist:

Staying Fly Do em like that Cover Up Understand This Lingo Turnt with Moneybagg Yo That's Easy Think About It Make Sure Pick What You Want I'm The One Love In The Booth Put You Up Servin Myself

