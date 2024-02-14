MIKE & Tony Seltzer Provide Their Take On Early 2000's "R&B"

MIKE is someone we always love discussing here on HNHH. The New York rapper and singer just knows how to do things differently, without turning people away. At just the ripe age of 25, MIKE has delivered some fantastic projects since he got his start in 2017. 2023 was arguably his strongest year yet. The underground scene was more dominant over the mainstream in terms of quality releases. MIKE was a key part in two of the best albums from that year. Himself, The Alchemist, and Wiki, all came together for Faith Is A Rock.

Then, just about a month later he returned for his solo effort Burning Desire. That had features from Larry June, Earl Sweatshirt, and more. Since that point though, MIKE has remained dormant. That has recently just changed as he has just dropped his first piece of music in 2024. "R&B" is a collaborative single with producer Tony Seltzer.

Listen To "R&B" By MIKE & Tony Seltzer

Seltzer was worked with a host of rappers such as Ski Mask the Slump God, Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and more. MIKE is very familiar with him, as they have been in the studio as well. According to Stereogum, they first collaborated their talents on MIKE's debut record May God Bless Your Hustle. "R&B" has a soulful feel with the music video being a quite funny callback to early 2000s visuals. The fading to black briefly in between shots, as well as the grainy quality all add up.

