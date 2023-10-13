MIKE Drops Massive 24-Track Project “Burning Desire”

Abstract New York rapper MIKE is easily having one of the best years out of anyone right now. While some of our readers might not know who he is, MIKE has been dominant in the underground scene. He has landed on numerous projects of similar artists in his lane. One of which was the highly-anticipated release of Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist's collaborative effort, VOIR DIRE.

However, his greatest moment, at least right now from critics and HNHH alike is his recent effort with The Alchemist. Cali and NY came together for an Album of the Year contender with Faith Is A Rock. It came out just a couple of weeks ago and he and his rapping partner, Wiki, were the perfect complements to the sonic backdrops. Now, MIKE might be competing with himself at this point with his album, Burning Desire.

Listen To Burning Desire From MIKE

The Genius annotation describes this as a "dark romantic horror with comedic twists. It tells the tale of a fire deeply rooted in revenge and devastation, masked with an intricate beauty." It is a very complex but fun listen and he brings some guests along to help him tell the story. MIKE recruits Earl Sweatshirt, Larry June, Lila Ramani, and more. Check it out above on your favorite DSPs.

What are your thoughts on this brand new album from MIKE, Burning Desire? Is this the better project compared to Faith Is A Rock? What song is your favorite so far? We would like to hear what you have to say so leave your opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news on MIKE, as well as all of the hottest album releases.

Burning Desire Tracklist:

Intro with Klein with Klein Dambe Zap! African Sex Freak Fantasy Snake Charm plz don't cut my wings - feat. Earl Sweatshirt REAL LOVE with fashionspitta U think Maybe? feat. Liv.e and Venna Zombie Set the Mood Billboards with Anuoluwapo "Sandra" Majekodunmi 98 Do you Believe? Burning Desire THEY DON'T STOP IN THE RAIN with TAKA Baby Jesus Ho-Rizin Mussel Beach - feat. El Cousteau and Niontay Sixteens should be! - feat. Lila Ramani What U Say U Are Golden Hour - feat. Larry June Playtime (Interlude) Let's Have a Ball - feat. mark william lewis

