Skepta Pays Homage To UK Legend Amy Winehouse On “Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)”

It has already been over 12 years since the tragic passing of the UK singer and songwriter, Amy Winehouse. She would have been 40 years old on September 14 and her iconic songs and spirit still live on to this day. Seeing as Skepta was also born and raised in the UK, he wanted to pay the ultimate respect to her by putting out a new single. He samples Amy's popular hit, "Tears Dry On Their Own," on "Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)."

You may be wondering how Skepta pulls this off. Well, if you have not been able to keep up with the headlines in rap, the rapper has just created a new label. In fact, it was just a few months ago that he and Boy Better Know crewmate Jammer got this project underway. Más Tiempo is the name and its focus is on the house genre. In an interview with Mixmag, Skepta said, "Más Tiempo is a movement, from Africa to London, to Ibiza. We’re focused on production, DJs, and events — and the team is ever-expanding to bring a new flavor to house music."

Listen To "Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)" From Skepta And Amy Winehouse

Their first efforts together began back in April with a two-pack "Mas Murder" and "Touch Me." Then, in June they put out another two tracks, "Touching My Body" and "Down Shovel." There is no news if an album from Skepta and Jammer are on the way just yet. If you want to hear the UK grime rapper work with house beats, give this one a shot, it is a bop. Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to Amy Winehouse and her family and friends.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new Skepta track, "Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)?" Is this the best house song he has put out so far? Do you think Skepta and Jammer's label Más Tiempo will be a hit or a flop? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Skepta, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

He walks away, the sun goes down

He takes the day, but I'm grown (I'm grown)

And in your way, in this blue shade

My tears dry on their own

He walks away, the sun goes down

He takes the day, but I'm grown (I'm grown)

