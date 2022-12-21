MIKE
- SongsMIKE & Tony Seltzer Provide Their Take On Early 2000's "R&B"The underground NY MC mocks and pays homage to the R&B sound 20 years ago. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesMIKE Drops Massive 24-Track Project "Burning Desire"MIKE does it again with humor and charisma. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThe Alchemist, MIKE, & Wiki Gear Up For Collab Album With Lead Single "Mayors A Cop"This has been a big year for The Alchemist. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesNew York's MIKE Drops New Album, "Beware Of The Monkey"The 13-track project includes features from Jadasea, Klein, Sister Nancy and King Carter.By Isaac Fontes