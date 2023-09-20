The Alchemist, MIKE, & Wiki Gear Up For Collab Album With Lead Single “Mayors A Cop”

Beverly Hills, California producer, The Alchemist has been one of the busiest artists in the rap game all year long. In 2023 alone he put out four albums and now is up to eight singles in nine months. But, this should come as no surprise because his work ethic has been like this since he burst onto the scene back in the mid-2000s. The first project he released was with king of laid-back rap, Larry June. The Great Escape featured Big Sean, Action Bronson, Ty Dolla $ign, Boldy James and more. Then, On April 20, he teamed up with Domo Genisis for No Idols.

The grind continued, as just two months would pass before Flying High made its way to streaming. Finally, on the first day of September, The Elephant Man's Bones The ALC Edition with Roc Marciano would be the most recent album. In between and after that, The Alchemist was still hopping on other albums and releasing more singles. Just last week, Vince Staples and Earl Sweatshirt joined him for the terrific track, "The Caliphate." He also worked alongside frequent partner in crime, Westside Gunn, and Travis Scott. It was a surprise for many to see him land on such a massive mainstream release. He absolutely killed it on UTOPIA, with his instrumental input on "LOST FOREVER."

Listen To "Mayors A Cop" From The Alchemist, MIKE, And Wiki

All of this leads us to his latest single, "Mayors A Cop." It features two New York rappers, MIKE and Wiki. Both love to rap on abstract beats and who better to collaborate with than The Alchemist? In fact, all three are dropping an album together which will be out on September 22. The title is Faith Is A Rock, and the producer announced this on his Instagram. According to Genius, this latest LP will have 10 tracks on it too. The Alchemist just does not know how to slow down.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new collaboration single, "Mayors A Cop," from The Alchemist, MIKE, and Wiki?

Quotable Lyrics:

The mayor's a cop

The blues quadrupled up, the block is hot

Shit, this how they chose to use the guap

