Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Deliver Deluxe Of “The Elephant Man’s Bones”

Last year, Roc Marciano and The Alchemist collaborated for one of 2022’s best rap albums: The Elephant Man’s Bones. For the lyrically-minded and for fans of abstract production, this project filled pretty much every niche and desire. In addition, the duo bolstered it with excellent features from Boldy James, Action Bronson, Ice-T, and Knowledge The Pirate. However, they weren’t quite done with it just yet, and they realized that there’s more to share from his fitting, chemistry-filled, and creative team-up. With two new bonus tracks, the underground legends graced us with The ALC Edition of this album, fitting for a 2023 revamp.

Furthermore, now’s the perfect time to tune into Roc Marciano’s latest if you missed it last year. These new bonus tracks represent everything that made The Elephant Man’s Bones such a compelling LP, and The Alchemist doesn’t slouch in the slightest. “DNA” opens with a menacing bassline and string arrangement, providing fertile ground for the New York MC to stomp on with vivid and twisted hunger. Conversely, the dreamy synth pads and chill, perky rhythms on “Turkey Wings” offer Marciano’s verses a more nostalgic and laidback context.

The Elephant Man’s Bones The ALC Edition From Roc Marciano & The Alchemist: Stream

Meanwhile, it’s actually been a busy couple of weeks for Uncle Al, revamping one of 2022’s best and dropping what will surely be one of 2023’s best. On Friday (August 25), he and Earl Sweatshirt unveiled VOIR DIRE, releasing it completely for free (no DSPs yet, though) and putting up each individual track for purchase as an NFT. We’ll never complain about new music from these incredible wordsmiths, or from one of hip-hop’s best producers. If you haven’t heard The Elephant Man’s Bones The ALC Edition yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Roc Marciano and The Alchemist.

Tracklist

1. Rubber Hand Grip

2. Daddy Kane (feat. Action Bronson)

3. Deja Vu

4. Quantum Leap

5. The Elephant Man’s Bones

6. Bubble Bath

7. Liquid Coke

8. Trillion Cut (feat. Boldy James)

9. The Horns of Abraxas (feat. Ice-T)

10. JJ Flash

11. Zig Zag Zig

12. Stigmata

13. Zip Guns (feat. Knowledge The Pirate)

14. Think Big

15. DNA – Bonus Track

16. Turkey Wings – Bonus Track

