MIKE & Tony Seltzer Are Giving You "WYC4" On Their Latest "Pinball II" Cut

After MIKE and producer Tony Seltzer announced they would be coming out with another Pinball project our excitement shot through the roof. One reason why is because we can appreciate the beat smith for pushing the New York abstract rapper outside of his comfort zone. The underground trap subgenre kind of fits him well especially since there are already so many quirky things that the space presents.
Moreover, we expect this to be an improvement on the original. With more time in the studio together now, the synergy and unspoken connection is going to be something to watch. So far, the new duo has put out one preview in "Prezzy," which showed some love to the chopped and screwed movement.
It's a very woozy and intoxicating cut that's been hitting for us since MIKE and Tony Seltzer dropped it on April 16. But now they are here with "WYC4" (What You Came For) and its bit lighter in tone than its predecessor. MIKE delivers a slurred flow as he talks about how decided to travel down a different path to success.
He speaks on how his friends resorted to more unstable means of income to make it out. But unfortunately for them, the wealth didn't last. But MIKE is now looked at as a cash cow of sorts and as he's having to constantly ask, "What you came for?" See if it's hitting for you with the link below.
MIKE & Tony Seltzer "WYC4"
Quotable Lyrics:
I reminded her a broke boy, dancin' on a box
When-when I'm out the States, drink-drinkin' in a bar
I got Cartier like Playboi, acres on a high
Why I'm known in every state for? Stayin' on the line
I'm the man in every way form, handin' a n**** law