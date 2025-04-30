MIKE & Tony Seltzer Are Giving You "WYC4" On Their Latest "Pinball II" Cut

MIKE and Tony Seltzer are days away from following up on their celebrated album and they have returned with one more single.

He speaks on how his friends resorted to more unstable means of income to make it out. But unfortunately for them, the wealth didn't last. But MIKE is now looked at as a cash cow of sorts and as he's having to constantly ask, "What you came for?" See if it's hitting for you with the link below.

It's a very woozy and intoxicating cut that's been hitting for us since MIKE and Tony Seltzer dropped it on April 16. But now they are here with "WYC4" (What You Came For) and its bit lighter in tone than its predecessor. MIKE delivers a slurred flow as he talks about how decided to travel down a different path to success.

Moreover, we expect this to be an improvement on the original. With more time in the studio together now, the synergy and unspoken connection is going to be something to watch. So far, the new duo has put out one preview in "Prezzy," which showed some love to the chopped and screwed movement.

After MIKE and producer Tony Seltzer announced they would be coming out with another Pinball project our excitement shot through the roof. One reason why is because we can appreciate the beat smith for pushing the New York abstract rapper outside of his comfort zone. The underground trap subgenre kind of fits him well especially since there are already so many quirky things that the space presents.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.