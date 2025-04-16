MIKE & Tony Seltzer Officially Announce Sequel To "Pinball" With Release Of "Prezzy" Single

MIKE and producer Tony Seltzer proved to be quite a formidable duo and seamless fit early last year with their Pinball album. The Brooklyn native showed that the underground MC's style could translate to the hazy vibes of Southern trap with a tight 11-song collection. It was also just a nice stylistic switch-up in general and it gave MIKE another lane that he can tap into. Fast forward and they are going to continue to explore that idea with a follow-up record, Pinball II, in a few weeks. Tony announced the details on his social media writing, "Pinball II out May 7 via @10k.global," aka, 10K Projects. The tracklist details have also been revealed and there's going to be 17 cuts.
Moreover, MIKE and Tony Seltzer are bringing on a healthy number of features. Lunchbox, Sideshow, Niontay, and Earl Sweatshirt will be making appearances. Adding more street cred to this project is iconic cloud rap producer Clams Casino. He's got credits on the second single for the project "Prezzy," which is out now. He gives the track that spacey and wavy vibe. Overall, it shows how MIKE is trying to experiment more with his take on the mainstream subgenre. There's also a sick chopped and screwed portion on the backend of the track. "Prezzy" may be one of them ones on Pinball II, so check it out below.
MIKE & Tony Seltzer "Prezzy"
Quotable Lyrics:
That ain't going, that's quick you should carry
Know the smoke overbearing
They choke, was hitting it barely
I got colder, the window was airy
Almost froze when I look in the mirror
Can't control how she feel when she near me
