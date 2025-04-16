MIKE & Tony Seltzer Officially Announce Sequel To "Pinball" With Release Of "Prezzy" Single

Tony Seltzer has helped MIKE translate his sound to a trap aesthetic and now the duo is going to develop it further with "Pinball II."

Moreover, MIKE and Tony Seltzer are bringing on a healthy number of features. Lunchbox, Sideshow, Niontay, and Earl Sweatshirt will be making appearances. Adding more street cred to this project is iconic cloud rap producer Clams Casino . He's got credits on the second single for the project "Prezzy," which is out now. He gives the track that spacey and wavy vibe. Overall, it shows how MIKE is trying to experiment more with his take on the mainstream subgenre. There's also a sick chopped and screwed portion on the backend of the track. "Prezzy" may be one of them ones on Pinball II, so check it out below.

MIKE and producer Tony Seltzer proved to be quite a formidable duo and seamless fit early last year with their Pinball album. The Brooklyn native showed that the underground MC's style could translate to the hazy vibes of Southern trap with a tight 11-song collection. It was also just a nice stylistic switch-up in general and it gave MIKE another lane that he can tap into. Fast forward and they are going to continue to explore that idea with a follow-up record, Pinball II, in a few weeks. Tony announced the details on his social media writing, "Pinball II out May 7 via @10k.global," aka, 10K Projects. The tracklist details have also been revealed and there's going to be 17 cuts.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.