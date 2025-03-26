MIKE Switches His Sound Up With New Tony Seltzer Single "Dolemite"

MIKE has a singular style and approach, but he decides to forego that for a single that has us very interested in his next album.

MIKE has become an underground hero in the 2020s. The rapper has really cornered the market when it comes to eclectic samples, stream of consciousness bars, and an aesthetic that just screams old school cool. MIKE is from the MF Doom school, which is what makes the sound of his new song such a surprise. MIKE reteams with producer Tony Seltzer for "Dolemite," a song who's title suggests a retro sample and a classic MIKE sound, but actually diverts pretty far from the rapper's playbook. "Dolemite" is the sound of the rapper getting on a conventional instrumental with trap hi-hats.

To make matters even more surprising, MIKE doesn't even appear during the first half of the song. Instead, we are treating to a sung verse and hook by the artist Lunchbox. He sounds good over the Seltzer beat. Again, just unexpected. By the time MIKE gets on the song, we are completely thrown. "Dolemite" sounds good in a vacuum, but it's going to take Pinball fans a little while to get used to it. Seltzer and MIKE are clearly branching out and trying new things musically, which makes the notion of Pinball 2 pretty intriguing. We've no clue what it's going to sound like, but we can't deny that MIKE is rapping his face off on the track.

MIKE Hops On A Traditional Trap Instrumental

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I'm Tekken, bro, on God, it cost an arm and leg
I can't settle, need it larger, need no partnership
All you got to start is seein' the star, I gave your heart a skip
I take it far, you play your card and I make comma quick

