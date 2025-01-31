MIKE Continues To Dazzle Fans With Dynamic "Showbiz!" Album

MIKE is your favorite rapper's favorite rapper. He's been at it for over a decade now, but he's really developed a reputation for putting out quality material in the 2020s. A quick look at his discography and it's easy to see why. MIKE doesn't really miss. And Showbiz!, his latest album, continues his hit streak. It may even be one of his best releases to date. The rapper continues to refine his eclectic sampling style and his approach to rhyming over 24 songs. "Bear Trap," the opening song, is majestically smooth with its tight vocal chop and MIKE's elastic yet relaxed bars.

MIKE is never in a hurry. He sounds like he's carrying on the dopest conversation you've ever heard, and he does it on damn near every song here. 24 songs might sound like an attempt to take advantage of the streaming rules, but Showbiz! zooms by. None of the songs are very long, and the music is so lush you're going to wish some of them were. "You're the Only One Watching" is gorgeous, giving MIKE the space to do what he does best, which is spin off-kilter romantic narratives. "Da Roc" and "Spun Out" are also cool showcases for the rapper's hypnotic sense of melody.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

MIKE Continues To Hone His Craft On Latest Album

Showbiz! tracklist: