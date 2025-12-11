Showbiz! (Deluxe) - Album by MIKE

MIKE has had another standout year by bolstering his catalog and making his "Tiny Desk" debut in early August.

MIKE has become one of the most beloved and prolific rappers over the last several years, especially this decade. The abstract New York voice has done so by blending introspective and personal writing while also proving he can do the trap thing pretty well too with the likes of Tony Seltzer. This week, to help put a bow on his 2025, MIKE has stopped by to add onto his acclaimed January release, Showbiz! Sometimes, artists add on live performances to their deluxe versions. That's what he's done here by tacking on his NPR Tiny Desk concert from August. It featured 11 tracks from across his catalog, including some from this body of work. If you want to see the original video, you can watch it here.

