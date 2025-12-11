Showbiz! (Deluxe) - Album by MIKE

MIKE has become one of the most beloved and prolific rappers over the last several years, especially this decade. The abstract New York voice has done so by blending introspective and personal writing while also proving he can do the trap thing pretty well too with the likes of Tony Seltzer. This week, to help put a bow on his 2025, MIKE has stopped by to add onto his acclaimed January release, Showbiz! Sometimes, artists add on live performances to their deluxe versions. That's what he's done here by tacking on his NPR Tiny Desk concert from August. It featured 11 tracks from across his catalog, including some from this body of work. If you want to see the original video, you can watch it here.
Release Date: December 11, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Showbiz! (Deluxe)
Disc 1
- Bear Trap
- Clown of the Class (Work Harder)
- Then we could be free..
- Watered down
- man in the mirror
- Artist of the Century (feat. Venna)
- What U Bouta Do?/A Star was Born (feat. 454)
- Belly 1 (feat. Harrison (SURF GANG))
- Da Roc
- The Weight (2k20)
- Lost Scribe
- You're the Only One Watching
- Lucky
- #82
- Too Hot (interlude)
- Pieces Of A Dream
- Strange Feeling
- Zombie pt.2
- Burning House
- Showbiz! Intro
- Spun Out
- Miss U (feat. duendita)
- When it Rains
- Diamond Dancing (Broke)
Disc 2
- Intro (Tiny Desk Version) by MIKE & Band of the Century
- Burning Desire (Tiny Desk Version)
- Man in the Mirror (Tiny Desk Version)
- Artist of the Century (Tiny Desk Version)
- Evil Eye (Tiny Desk Version)
- World Market (Mo' Money) [Tiny Desk Version]
- Diamond Dancing (Broke) [Tiny Desk Version]
- Leaders of Tomorrow (Tiny Desk Version)
- Nite Flite (Tiny Desk Version)
- parkS (Tiny Desk Version)
- What Do I Do? (Tiny Desk Version)