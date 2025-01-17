MIKE Finds Himself Stuck In A "Bear Trap" Full Off Complex Emotions On Latest Single

MIKE is on his way to having another classic in his catalog thanks to this new single, "Bear Trap." It's the latest offering off of his upcoming album Showbiz! which will arrive on January 31. It's going to be 24 tracks and will only include features from 454 and duendita. Details for this exciting release were just made public moments ago and we are so happy we won't have to wait too much longer. So far, every track pushed the right buttons for us and that includes "Bear Trap."
Based on this record and the ones before it, it looks like we are going to hear MIKE at maybe the most vulnerable and honest he's ever been. Family looks to be a major theme of Showbiz! with "You're The Only One Watching" being a loving tribute to his late mom which includes some words from her. On "Bear Trap" we get to hear his father speak, with fans claiming this is the first time this has ever happened. A voicemail from his is left at the end of the track in which MIKE raps in a despondent tone about how lost and alone he feels. At one point he mentions how he's longing to receive a "warm text" from someone, and in a way, this voice mail from his dad in which he says "I love you to dust and I love you as well" fills that void.
"Bear Trap" - MIKE
Quotable Lyrics:
Sleeve of smoke, I try and gain my spirit, make it storm lеss
It's freezin’ cold, low-key been a minute since a warm text
It’s deeper holes, complicated feelings and ignored stress
But I'm the only victim of the war ahead
Could be explosive, gotta play the villain and mature friend
The grievin’ toast, gotta take a witness to this hoist, sayin'
