Mike Delivers Touching Tribute To His Late Mother With "You're The Only One Watching (Showbiz)"

Losing a parent is one of the most painful and traumatic things any human can go through. For Bronx, New York underground darling, MIKE, he tragically lost his mother, Anuoluwapo Sandra Akinboboye. He's brought her into his music countless times throughout his career. Overall, it sounds like their connection was beautiful and loving beyond belief. Back on his 2019 project, tears of joy, he included this tear-jerking voicemail from her. "I don't even know what to say, you are such a golden child; my golden child. My blessed boy, you shall be blessed forever — ever. I shall not die."
MIKE consistently returns the love back to his angel above too. In his recent IG post announcing his new single, he penned a thankful tribute on her birthday, November 29. "To be able to celebrate & see my mother in this way is a blessing I will forever be grateful for. She’s truly my angel! So thank u, n happy birthday to my mama 🕊️#" MIKE has a ton of spirited releases in this vein, but "You're the Only One Watching (Showbiz)" might be near the top. Self-produced under his dj blackpower alias, he incorporates a show-stopping soul sample along with some more words from his Nigerian mother speaking in her native Yoruba language. Overall, it's just plain heartfelt and it's going to be a great track on his 2025 album, Showbiz (Man in the Mirror).
"You're The Only One Watching (Showbiz)" - Mike
Quotable Lyrics:
It ain’t safe the way we going, just a pit dive
When I pray I pray for Gaza and for Tigray
When I pray I pray to mama, know she miss MIKE
She my angel, know I got her on the flip-side
Huh, I gotta thank you while I’m talking to the big sky
