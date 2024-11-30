Mike Delivers Touching Tribute To His Late Mother With "You're The Only One Watching (Showbiz)"

The beloved Bronx rapper is prepping what may be one of his most personal and emotional releases yet.

MIKE consistently returns the love back to his angel above too. In his recent IG post announcing his new single, he penned a thankful tribute on her birthday, November 29. "To be able to celebrate & see my mother in this way is a blessing I will forever be grateful for. She’s truly my angel! So thank u, n happy birthday to my mama 🕊️#" MIKE has a ton of spirited releases in this vein, but "You're the Only One Watching (Showbiz)" might be near the top. Self-produced under his dj blackpower alias, he incorporates a show-stopping soul sample along with some more words from his Nigerian mother speaking in her native Yoruba language. Overall, it's just plain heartfelt and it's going to be a great track on his 2025 album, Showbiz (Man in the Mirror).

Losing a parent is one of the most painful and traumatic things any human can go through. For Bronx, New York underground darling , MIKE, he tragically lost his mother, Anuoluwapo Sandra Akinboboye. He's brought her into his music countless times throughout his career. Overall, it sounds like their connection was beautiful and loving beyond belief. Back on his 2019 project, tears of joy, he included this tear-jerking voicemail from her. "I don't even know what to say, you are such a golden child; my golden child. My blessed boy, you shall be blessed forever — ever. I shall not die."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.