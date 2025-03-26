MIKE Concertgoers Get Bashed Mercilessly For Playing Chess During His Show

Fans at concerts can pull off some crazy stunts. We have all seen plenty of fights and crazed concertgoers running up on their favorite artists onstage. GloRilla and Trey Songz can each attest to these things going down at their most shows. However, we have to admit, we don't think we have seen anyone whip out a transportable chess board at someone's tour stop. Underground New York rapper MIKE can officially say that now after his performance in Barcelona last night, March 25. The beloved MC is currently in the midst of his world tour for his most recent album, Showbiz!

In the clip below, MIKE doesn't seem to give the potential pranksters no mind while he's pouring his heart out on the microphone. However, we have to imagine that he did catch the two teenage-looking boys in secrecy. It would have been one heck of a moment if he decided to stop the show and call them out for doing something so absurd such as playing chess. Especially, since they were standing right in front of the stage playing. The person behind the camera was laughing his butt off, but folks online didn't find this funny one bit.

MIKE Showbiz!

"Watching ts ruined my day!" one admitted on Twitter. "Now if I was to do a dive into the crowd and land on them I’m the bad guy right? Yeah ight smd," another says. One more goes, "If somebody in the crowd beat they a*s i would not feel sorry. And it’s crazy cuz they were prolly lookin for some negative reaction from MIKE🤦‍♂️💯"