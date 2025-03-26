MIKE Concertgoers Get Bashed Mercilessly For Playing Chess During His Show

BY Zachary Horvath 595 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Earl Sweatshirt In Concert - Birmingham, AL
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 05: MIKE performs at Saturn Birmingham on May 05, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)
Fans of MIKE couldn't believe their eyes after witnessing this truly one-of-a-kind moment and they took the time to unleash on them.

Fans at concerts can pull off some crazy stunts. We have all seen plenty of fights and crazed concertgoers running up on their favorite artists onstage. GloRilla and Trey Songz can each attest to these things going down at their most shows. However, we have to admit, we don't think we have seen anyone whip out a transportable chess board at someone's tour stop. Underground New York rapper MIKE can officially say that now after his performance in Barcelona last night, March 25. The beloved MC is currently in the midst of his world tour for his most recent album, Showbiz!

In the clip below, MIKE doesn't seem to give the potential pranksters no mind while he's pouring his heart out on the microphone. However, we have to imagine that he did catch the two teenage-looking boys in secrecy. It would have been one heck of a moment if he decided to stop the show and call them out for doing something so absurd such as playing chess. Especially, since they were standing right in front of the stage playing. The person behind the camera was laughing his butt off, but folks online didn't find this funny one bit.

Read More: JP Talks Blowing Up With "Bad Bitty," Putting On For Milwaukee, And Crafting His New Album "Coming Out Party"

MIKE Showbiz!

"Watching ts ruined my day!" one admitted on Twitter. "Now if I was to do a dive into the crowd and land on them I’m the bad guy right? Yeah ight smd," another says. One more goes, "If somebody in the crowd beat they a*s i would not feel sorry. And it’s crazy cuz they were prolly lookin for some negative reaction from MIKE🤦‍♂️💯"

Overall, this has to be the wildest thing we have witnessed at someone's show. Hopefully, more real fans of MIKE will continue to fill up the venues he performs at going forward. Fortunately, he's got a whole bunch of shows coming up overseas and back here in the states. For those not in the know, Showbiz! dropped on January 31, 2025, and it's his 12th record overall. It's also one of his most personal releases to date, being a mini tribute to his late mother.

Read More: Kalan.FrFr Wants To "Make The West Great Again": On New Album, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," & West Coast Mount Rushmore

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 48.9K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.7K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.8K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.4K