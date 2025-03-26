GloRilla Angrily Scraps St Louis Concert After Multiple Fights Break Out

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: GloRilla performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
GloRilla could scarcely believe what she was seeing when two separate brawls broke out during her recent set.

GloRilla has become one of rap's most electric stars over the last year. She was, for many, the breakout of 2024, and has continued her meteoric rise with guest appearances and concerts. Unfortunately, the latest Glo concert was cut short, when seemingly separate but equally destructive brawls broke out. It was so bad, in fact, that GloRilla felt the need to cancel the rest of her show. "I love y'all," she told the fans before walking off. "I ain't wanna do this, but we gotta make sure safety first. Love y'all St. Louis."

The cause of and the identities of those involved in the fights have not been revealed. Several fans who attended the concert, however, provided details. "It was actually like a WWE fight; it was really fun," one attendee recalled. "Then you see a little scramble for a second, and people would start running to it." It got so bad that GloRilla had to stop performing multiple times to make sure people were safe. Those in attendance praised the rapper's decision to prioritize safety, despite her obvious frustration. "[GloRilla] was very involved," an attendee told Fox 2 Now. "She was saying, 'Come on now, we gotta stop fighting.' And they didn’t listen."

GloRilla Live Performance

To make matters even worse, the rapper was forced to restart songs multiple times. "Every time she had to interrupt, they’d turn the lights on," the aforementioned concertgoer said. "The song would stop, and they’d have to restart. They did it three times, which I thought was pretty disrespectful, but she never got through that last song." GloRilla's frustration makes sense, given how much effort she's put into her live shows. The rapper spoke with Billboard about her desire to constantly get better as a performer, and the steps she's taken to realize this goal.

"Even though I'm not as good at dancing, I’m getting better and I learn fast," GloRilla explained. "I learn about two new routines a day. I like helping out with choreography. Get to do what I’m comfortable with and showcase my vision." The rapper has not yet commented on the scrapped St Louis concert, or the brawls that led to it being cut short.

