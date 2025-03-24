GloRilla Furious Over Internet Comparing Her To Viral Woman With Brutal Makeup Job

GloRilla has received some high compliments for her looks, but she's also received her fair share of not-so-glowing comparisons too.

GloRilla is not one to be played with even though she may seem bubbly and goofy on the outside. She's making that crystal clear after receiving a not-so-favorable comparison recently. Per Complex, a woman has gone viral for sharing a starkly different side-by-side post on social media. It's essentially a before and after of her with her natural, no makeup look and then her with it. Per users on X (Twitter), she went to a makeup artist and to say the job was botched would be an understatement. Everything from her foundation to her eyeliner, lipstick, and etc. were all off.

Frankly, it looks like a seven-year-old got into their mother's makeup and threw random colors on. The picture had people quickly comparing the woman to GloRilla and the rapper is not happy about it. "I'm looking thru dem quotes of dat ugly makeup girl & everybody dat say it look like me im in yall n**** dm right now." Calling the girl that may not be correct nor the kindest thing to say, but we get the point she's making. Overall, the reasoning for folks connecting the dots might have to do with a past makeup issue of her own.

GloRilla Botched Makeup

Last October, a makeup artist still in school had the opportunity to do her face. However, the lack of real-world experience showed, and it didn't turn out the greatest. GloRilla demanded that the woman take the post down after it was reported that she didn't give the artist consent to post the photos. She was also extremely critical of the final product presumably due to trolls calling her natural look ugly.

The student eventually responded and clapped back. "I'm in shock to even have heard her say that, like 'why am I proud, why is she proud of that?' Be for real, you was my first celebrity client, anybody would have been proud. I'm sure when you got signed you was proud too... You had time to perfect your craft just like me."

