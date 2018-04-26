internet trolls
- Pop CultureLatto Reveals Age Jokes From Internet Trolls Bother Her, Thinks She "Looks Like An Old White Woman"On her new "777 Radio" show, the blonde beauty and Chloe Bailey spoke candidly about their thoughts on internet hate, among other juicy topics.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Defends Her Son's Name Against Internet TrollsThe "True Jackson VP" alum welcomed her first baby with fitness mogul Darius Jackson a few days ago, and is already in full mommy mode.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKash Doll Claps Back At People Hating On Her Son’s Name: “Let Me Be Ghetto In Peace”The “BMF” star hasn’t given birth yet.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsBen Simmons Roasts Instagram TrollThe troll rehashed a joke about the Simmons' poor shooting. By Joe Abrams
- MusicTeairra Mari Trolls 50 Cent's Check Cashing Troll With Video Clip Of TransactionIt's turning into a troll-ception.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle: Public Should Ignore "Clown S**t" From Trolling Rappers Like 6ix9ineThe rapper said people need to stop reacting to artists like 6ix9ine.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Mocked By Trolls Because Of Meek Mill's Duet With Cardi BNicki Minaj's Barbie minions must pick up the mantle.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentBhad Bhabie Is Here To Stay: "15" & Forgiving Trippie ReddBhad Bhabie is sticking around whether or not you like her.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Posts Photo Recovering After Having "Sense Of Humor Removed"50 Cent has to be the most dramatic figure in hip-hop.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Clowns 6ix9ine For Running Around In His Underwear50 Cent takes on one of the developing memes of the month.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMillie Bobby Brown Leaves Twitter After Being Turned Into Homophobic MemesThe fourteen-year-old actress would rather leave than deal with the trolls.By Zaynab
- MusicAvicii's Girlfriend Blames Internet Trolls For His DeathTereza Kacerova posted a poignant letter in his and her defense.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Puts Internet Trolls On Blast: "It Makes Me Question Humanity"Cardi B lashes out at internet trolls.By Devin Ch