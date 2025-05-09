Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Supposedly Editing Her Met Gala Afterparty Pictures

Cardi B Trolls Editing Met Gala Afterparty Pictures Hip Hop News
Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Dec. 10, 2023. © Joseph Rondone/The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B has some other bones to pick with social media these days, particularly with her relationship rumors with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B recently had a ball at the 2025 Met Gala and its afterparty, although not everyone was a big fan of her look. Some people online criticized a couple of pictures from her post-fashion bash in particular, according to AllHipHop.

However, the Bronx femcee is completely dismissive of these criticisms because she claims the photos they're clowning are edited. She shared a few tweets addressing the matter, one of those responding to a critical fan who thinks she seems insecure.

"I’m insecure or do I make yall insecure to the point that you gotta go pull up my pictures then open a app and edit them because yall can’t stand how hard I step???" Cardi B clapped back at the hater.

Then, she posted a video of herself lip-syncing to the Lady Gaga hit "G.U.Y." The caption, though, was the real response.

"Am I really that bad of a b#### that y’all always gotta edit my pictures to fake try to humble me wit insults on this app?" Cardi fired off. "Anyways no filter, no makeup, just me and this wig I had on for days. THANK YOU!!"

Cardi B Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

Recently, the mother of three spoke with Vogue about the pressure of going to the Met Gala. "It’s actually more intimidating now because I’m competing with like myself, really," Cardi B stated of her fashion journey. "Everybody’s always expecting so much from me. Especially here because they know that this my department, which you know, it’s overwhelming, but I love it. It just makes me sense like it’s like I’m really a superstar ’cause only the superstars get invited."

"I’m always nervous every year… We always get better and better and better. I always learn from my mistakes, but we rarely make mistakes. Oh yeah, we barely do. [...] So much pressure on me. ‘Cause gosh, like it’s like I know I look fabulous, but…"

Meanwhile, people are still unsure if Cardi B is really dating Stefon Diggs or not. While they seemingly went on a couple of dates in recent months, they still haven't addressed anything. We'll see how long we have to wait to find out for sure or not.

