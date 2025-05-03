It goes without saying that it's been a hectic few months for Cardi B. Last year, the femcee and her ex Offset decided to go their separate ways for good. Shortly after news of their divorce hit the internet, she also announced that she was pregnant with their third child. Their youngest has since been born, but the drama in her personal life has certainly not slowed down.

These days, she's rumored to be romantically involved with Stefon Diggs. While neither of them have confirmed this, they've been spotted together multiple times. They even appeared to spend Valentine's Day together, which only added fuel to fans' suspicions.

Amid her messy split from the former Migos member, it looked like she was finding solace in her new relationship. While she didn't name any names, she told supporters on Twitter Spaces last week that her new man has managed to take her mind off of things.

Is Cardi B Dating Stefon Diggs?

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**kin’ you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say," she explained at the time. "When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever."

Unfortunately, however, it wasn't long before rumors that Diggs got Instagram model Lord Gisselle pregnant started to fly. Per The Jasmine Brand, the rumors started in the comments section of IGModelTeaRoom, where one user made the bold claim. Gisselle follows the account that left the comment, raising even more eyebrows.