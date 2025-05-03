Cardi B Appears To Address Rumor Stefon Diggs Impregnated Instagram Model

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Rumor Stefon Diggs Impregnated Model Gossip News
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rumors that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are an item have been floating around for months, and they've been spotted together various times.

It goes without saying that it's been a hectic few months for Cardi B. Last year, the femcee and her ex Offset decided to go their separate ways for good. Shortly after news of their divorce hit the internet, she also announced that she was pregnant with their third child. Their youngest has since been born, but the drama in her personal life has certainly not slowed down.

These days, she's rumored to be romantically involved with Stefon Diggs. While neither of them have confirmed this, they've been spotted together multiple times. They even appeared to spend Valentine's Day together, which only added fuel to fans' suspicions.

Amid her messy split from the former Migos member, it looked like she was finding solace in her new relationship. While she didn't name any names, she told supporters on Twitter Spaces last week that her new man has managed to take her mind off of things.

Read More: Cardi B Vents About Late Features As She Prepares To Unleash “Iconic” New Album

Is Cardi B Dating Stefon Diggs?

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**kin’ you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say," she explained at the time. "When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever."

Unfortunately, however, it wasn't long before rumors that Diggs got Instagram model Lord Gisselle pregnant started to fly. Per The Jasmine Brand, the rumors started in the comments section of IGModelTeaRoom, where one user made the bold claim. Gisselle follows the account that left the comment, raising even more eyebrows.

At the time of writing, Diggs has yet to publicly address the rumors. Cardi, on the other hand, might have. Recently, she took to her Instagram Story to share a short clip of ballroom legend MC Debra saying, “You can’t give nobody your heart.” Hopefully, this means that Cardi isn't buying into these rumors, or is at least unbothered by them.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Takes The High Road As Megan Thee Stallion Struggles To Chart With "Whenever"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Stefon Diggs Sets Record Straight Cardi B Gossip News Gossip Stefon Diggs Sets The Record Straight After Suspicious Photo Surfaces Amid Rumored Cardi B Romance 17.0K
Cardi B Praises New Man Relationship News Relationships Cardi B Praises Her “Gorgeous” New Man Amid Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 12.3K
Cardi B Cheating Accusations Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News Gossip Cardi B Seems To Respond To Cheating Accusations Against Stefon Diggs 9.9K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 14.9K