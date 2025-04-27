Cardi B Praises Her “Gorgeous” New Man Amid Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

Cardi B has been through her fair share of ups and downs on the relationship front in recent months. Now, however, it looks like the femcee is finally feeling the love. During a chat with fans on Twitter Spaces this weekend, she explained why she hasn't been as vocal as she usually is online. According to her, she doesn't feel the need to fire back at trolls. This is because she's completely distracted by her new boo.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**kin’ you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say," she explained, as captured by Baller Alert. "When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever."

Cardi has yet to confirm the identity of her current love interest, but it's widely speculated to be Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

She's been spotted with the athlete on various occasions. When rumors of their fling first started to fly in October, she didn't exactly deny them either. "The internet is insane," she said at the time. "All these rumors are so f*cking crazy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."

As for Diggs, he confirmed that he's not single on Instagram Live earlier this month, though he didn't name any names.