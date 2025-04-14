Offset Claims He's Happy For Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Following Their Viral Nightclub Antics

BY Cole Blake 1.7K Views
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made headlines for hitting a nightclub in New York City together over the weekend.

Offset doesn't appear to be upset with Cardi B popping out with NFL star Stefon Diggs over the weekend. He addressed the two hitting a New York City nightclub in the comments section of a post on Instagram, as caught by DJ Akademiks. When one user wrote that he's "punching the air," Offset quickly clarified: "I'm happy for her!!"

Other fans in the comments section have been having mixed reactions. "The fact that he even responded to a random n****s comments means that he is in fact not happy for her," one user wrote. "N***a done punched 12 holes in the wall since she left." Another took Offset's side, writing: "Y’all squares don’t understand. THAT IS HIS BABY MOMMA! Lol He planted seeds in that. He did that already."

Offset & Cardi B Divorce

Cardi B officially filed for divorce from Offset back in July 2024, just weeks before she welcomed their third child together. The two began dating in 2017 and secretly married the same year. They broke up and got back together a number of times during their years-long relationship. In the time since the divorce, they've traded numerous shots at one another on social media. Most recently, she accused Offset of allegedly trying to ruin one of her relationships with a new man. “He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” she alleged on X Spaces, last month. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months." She also claimed he ruined her Valentine’s Day celebrations with the mystery man.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been rumored to be linked for a number of months. Back on Valentine’s Day, fans spotted the two at a hotel in Miami. That same month, they hit a different nightclub in New York City together.

