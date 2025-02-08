Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out

Cardi B and Offset went through plenty of ups and downs in their decade-long relationship, and over the summer, they finally decided to call it quits. The pair filed for divorce while the femcee was pregnant with their third child together, and things have only gotten messier since. The two of them have gone after one another online, trading cheating accusations and other insults on various occasions.

Just last month, for example, Cardi went on a heated rant on Twitter Spaces and accused both Offset and his mother of stealing from her. "I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose," she alleged, per Billboard. "Where are the Christmas gifts at?" Now, it looks like some rumors surrounding Cardi have Offset up in arms.

Is Cardi B Single?

Earlier this week, she was spotted out in New York City alongside Stefon Diggs. This, of course, resulted in rumors that they're an item. This is unconfirmed, but this isn't the first time fans have heard both of their names in the same sentence. Last October, DJ Akademiks alleged that Diggs slept with Cardi along with several other rappers' partners. She didn't address the rumors directly at the time. "The internet is ins*ne," she told fans on Instagram Live instead. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."