Offset Weighs In On Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Romance Rumors

BYCaroline Fisher1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 - VIP Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Offset attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)
Lately, rumors have been swirling that Cardi B was romantically involved with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B and her ex Offset have dealt with plenty of ups and downs in their relationship over the past few weeks. Late last month, for example, the "Enough" rapper took to Instagram Live to put the former Migo on blast. She threatened to take him to court, insisted that she's moved on from their relationship, and more. He responded by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their child, suggesting his friends warned him about her, and more.

Nowadays, their feud appears to have mostly fizzled out for now. The two of them were even spotted at the same club last weekend, though that appeared to be an accident, as they were sure to keep their distance. There have even been some rumors swirling that Cardi has allegedly moved on with none other than Stefon Diggs.

Read More: Cardi B Celebrated Her Birthday At A $50,000-A-Night Paris Airbnb Amid Offset Drama

Offset Votes In Poll About Cardi B's Love Life

Offset and Cardi B backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

She opted not to address these rumors head-on, instead calling them "funny" and "cute." Now, according to AllHipHop, Offset has weighed in on them as well. The outlet posted a poll on Instagram asking fans whether or not they believe the rumors about Cardi and the football player. Interestingly enough, Offset cast his vote. It's unclear exactly what he had to say about the speculation, but social media users are amused regardless. “Nahhhhhhh what did Set vote? Lol," one asked in the comments section. “What makes it funnier is the fact that Offset voted and they still live in the same house," another said.

What do you think about Offset participating in a poll about his ex Cardi B's love life? Does this surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...