Offset Weighs In On Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Romance Rumors

Cardi B and her ex Offset have dealt with plenty of ups and downs in their relationship over the past few weeks. Late last month, for example, the "Enough" rapper took to Instagram Live to put the former Migo on blast. She threatened to take him to court, insisted that she's moved on from their relationship, and more. He responded by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their child, suggesting his friends warned him about her, and more.

Nowadays, their feud appears to have mostly fizzled out for now. The two of them were even spotted at the same club last weekend, though that appeared to be an accident, as they were sure to keep their distance. There have even been some rumors swirling that Cardi has allegedly moved on with none other than Stefon Diggs.

Offset Votes In Poll About Cardi B's Love Life

Offset and Cardi B backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

She opted not to address these rumors head-on, instead calling them "funny" and "cute." Now, according to AllHipHop, Offset has weighed in on them as well. The outlet posted a poll on Instagram asking fans whether or not they believe the rumors about Cardi and the football player. Interestingly enough, Offset cast his vote. It's unclear exactly what he had to say about the speculation, but social media users are amused regardless. “Nahhhhhhh what did Set vote? Lol," one asked in the comments section. “What makes it funnier is the fact that Offset voted and they still live in the same house," another said.