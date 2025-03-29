Cardi B Rips Offset To Shreds For Ruining Her Valentine’s Day

BY Caroline Fisher 1390 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Offset Valentine's Day Gossip News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B spent her Valentine's Day with Stefon Diggs, fueling rumors that the two of them are romantically involved.

There's been no shortage of drama in the world of Cardi B and Offset lately, and yesterday, the femcee took to Instagram Live to vent. She put the former Migos member on blast for ruining her Valentine's Day, making it clear that she's fed up. Cardi didn't provide viewers with any details about how exactly Offset ruined the holiday for her, but said she plans on doing so sometime in the near future.

"The way this man f*ckin' ruined my Valentine's Day," she began. "I really want to let y'all know the b*tch-a**ness that he f*ckin' did a couple of days ago. You know what, I'm not even going to do it today [...] I'mma say it soon, but I'mma let a n***a keep trying me." At the time of writing, Offset has yet to respond to Cardi's claims.

Read More: Jess Hilarious Shows No Mercy For Offset After He Blasts Her For Cardi B Divorce Comments

Cardi B & Offset's Divorce

As for what we do know about Cardi B's Valentine's Day, she was spotted spending it alongside none other than Stefon Diggs. Of course, this only further fueled rumors that the two of them are romantically involved. Those rumors have been circulating for several months now ever since DJ Akademiks alleged they were an item during a stream. At the time, she appeared to downplay them. "The internet is ins*ne," she explained on Instagram Live. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."

Cardi B isn't the only person Offset is clashing with this week, as he also recently went after Jess Hilarious. The comedian said she thinks he's having a hard time watching Cardi move on during her appearance on Club Shay Shay. This didn't sit right with him, so he took to X to tell her to stop discussing his personal life. She fired back on The Breakfast Club, defending her right to talk about whatever she wants.

Read More: Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B’s Messy Divorce

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 14.1K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 21.0K
Syndication: Nashville Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 11.4K
Offset Warns Jess Hilarious Hip Hop News Music Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B’s Messy Divorce 4.2K