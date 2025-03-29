Cardi B Rips Offset To Shreds For Ruining Her Valentine’s Day

There's been no shortage of drama in the world of Cardi B and Offset lately, and yesterday, the femcee took to Instagram Live to vent. She put the former Migos member on blast for ruining her Valentine's Day, making it clear that she's fed up. Cardi didn't provide viewers with any details about how exactly Offset ruined the holiday for her, but said she plans on doing so sometime in the near future.

"The way this man f*ckin' ruined my Valentine's Day," she began. "I really want to let y'all know the b*tch-a**ness that he f*ckin' did a couple of days ago. You know what, I'm not even going to do it today [...] I'mma say it soon, but I'mma let a n***a keep trying me." At the time of writing, Offset has yet to respond to Cardi's claims.

Cardi B & Offset's Divorce

As for what we do know about Cardi B's Valentine's Day, she was spotted spending it alongside none other than Stefon Diggs. Of course, this only further fueled rumors that the two of them are romantically involved. Those rumors have been circulating for several months now ever since DJ Akademiks alleged they were an item during a stream. At the time, she appeared to downplay them. "The internet is ins*ne," she explained on Instagram Live. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."