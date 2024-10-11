Cardi B Celebrated Her Birthday At A $50,000-A-Night Paris Airbnb Amid Offset Drama

Cardi B is balancing luxury and relationship fallout like a champ.

Happy 32nd birthday to Cardi B, who's celebrating herself today (Friday, October 11). However, she started early with the festivities, as we now know where she stayed for her travels for Paris Fashion Week as a pre-special day treat to herself. Moreover, according to alleged sources who reportedly spoke to TMZ, the Bronx femcee stayed at a penthouse Airbnb overlooking the Eiffel Tower that cost a whopping $50,000 a night. As you might imagine, the property isn't available for public booking, instead saving itself for high-end clients such as Cardi. She even thanked Airbnb for the stay in an Instagram recap from her trip, after which she returned to the United States.

You can check that Instagram recap out a bit further down below, but if you want an expanded gallery featuring the Airbnb rental, click on the "Via" link at the end of this article. Of course, a lot of folks expressed particular interest in what Cardi B has been up to these days thanks to the messy divorce between her and Offset. They launched a lot of allegations and attacks at each other, and while things died down, they can always re-ignite.

Cardi B Thanks Airbnb For Paris Stay

For example, Cardi B fans already think that she has a new man thanks to a particularly flirty Instagram Live interaction, followed by Internet sleuthing. Ironically enough, this came after she already shut down rumors that she romantically engaged with Stefon Diggs. "The Internet is insane," the now-32-year-old expressed on Instagram Live. "All these rumors are so f***ing crazy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'ma just let it ride out, 'cause I think it's cute, it's funny."