Cardi B Sparks New Relationship Theories Thanks To Flirty Social Media Interaction

Is this really a rebound or are fans clinging to their conspiracies too tightly?

Cardi B already fended off rumors that she romantically engaged with Stefon Diggs, but she has other relationship speculation to address now. Moreover, fans noticed a flirty interaction with an Instagram account during a recent live with the handle @flyguyang. Then, upon further social media investigation, Internet sleuths found that the account then posted a Cardi song on their IG Story and even tagged her. Also, they found that the Bronx femcee is actually following this account. However, as you can see in the comments section of the Instagram post below, a lot of fans aren't buying this theory.

As such, it seems more likely than not that Cardi B will eventually dismiss this gossip just like how she seemed to write off the Stefon Diggs claims. "The internet is insane," she had expressed during a previous Instagram Live session. "All these rumors are so f***ing crazy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'ma just let it ride out, 'cause I think it's cute, it's funny." As for the mother of three's split from Offset, he still hasn't addressed these specific claims online.

Cardi B Fans Speculate On Possible New Relationship

But relationship drama isn't the only thing that has Cardi B rallying against the haters, but rather a general sense of confidence. "When you think that you're going to do something to me on purpose to hurt me, that s**t is going to come back to you," she remarked on Instagram Live. "It always comes back to you motherf***ers. You wanna know why? It's not 'cause I'm a f***ing witch like y'all make it seem 'cause I'm Dominican and y'all think I do black magic. No, b***h. It's 'cause I'm f***ing anointed. I was picked by Jesus."

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset went to the same NYC club the other day, which obviously launched another set of theories. Still, from all accounts, it seems like they kept their distance amid their very messy divorce. Hopefully that conflict reaches an end in an amicable way, even if it seems like things might never be the same for them. But let's not jump to new relationship rumors so quickly, either...

