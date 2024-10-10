Cardi B Warns Haters Not To Mess With Her Because She’s Anointed By God

According to Cardi B, haters' bad behavior will come back to bite them.

Cardi B has dealt with no shortage of drama in recent weeks, and now, she's hit her haters with a warning. During a recent Instagram Live, she encouraged people not to mess with her because she's anointed by God. According to her, this means that if someone tries something, it'll come back to bite them in the end. "When you think that you're gonna do something to me on purpose to hurt me, that sh*t is gonna come back to you," she said. "It always comes back to you motherf*ckers."

"You wanna know why?" she continued. "It's not cuz I'm a f*cking witch like y'all make it seem cuz I'm Dominican and y'all think I do black magic. No, b*tch. It's cuz I'm f*cking anointed. I was picked by Jesus." Cardi went on to describe how she knows she's anointed, pointing out how many strippers there are in the world, women who can rap, and more. Despite the odds, she's been able to make a name for herself, which she sees as a sign.

Cardi B With A Message To Her Haters

Fans are glad that Cardi is feeling blessed as ever these days, particularly considering all of the chaos that's been going on in her personal life. Earlier this month, for example, DJ Akademiks alleged that she was romantically involved with football player Stefon Diggs during a stream. Instead of shutting the rumor down for good, Cardi hopped online to make light of it.